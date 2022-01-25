‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Done at Peacock

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol will not see season two on Peacock. The show premiered September 16. Based on the Dan Brown novel The Lost Symbol, it is about the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy.

Ashley Zukerman plays Langdon. The cast also includes Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” said Peacock in a statement. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international best-selling novel to life.”

NBC aired the pilot November 8.

Dan Brown’s books include The DaVinci Code and Angels & Demons.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie are writers and executive producers. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also executive produce. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot. ■