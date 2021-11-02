NBC To Air ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Pilot

NBC will air the pilot of Peacock drama Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Monday, November 8. The Voice will lead in to the show in the 10 p.m. slot, in place of an Ordinary Joe rerun.

Based on Dan Brown’s book The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The series launched on Peacock September 16.

The cast includes Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Robert Langdon also appears in the Brown novels The DaVinci Code and Angels & Demons.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie are writers and executive producers. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also executive produce. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

Peacock is part of NBCU, as is NBC.