Dalet Showcases Integrated Platform Technologies #IBC2014

During this year’s IBC, Dalet Digital Media Systems is unveiling a new lineup of platforms for managing workflows and operations.

These include Dalet Brio (for high-density ingest and playout), Dalet AmberFin (for high-quality transcoding), and Dalet Galaxy (for enterprise level media asset management).

"By integrating resources and innovative technologies into three unique and collaborative platforms, Dalet can address the changing needs of the industry driven by growing consumer demands for more content on more devices,” explained Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet, in a statement. “The combination of these three platforms allows us to offer the most complete and forward-thinking solutions for media organizations to optimize their human resources and media assets. Operators in news, sports and programming will reap tremendous efficiencies and productivity by applying Dalet’s latest technologies.”

The company also stresses that it will be showing a non-proprietary, open-systems approach that allows user to integrate their offerings with outside vendors.

Other IBC launches include a GPU-accelerated, motion-compensated frame rate conversion technology that was created in partnership with Cinnafilm.