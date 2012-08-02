Dalet Expands Management Team

Media asset management solutions provider Dalet has announced the appointment of two executives to its business development team and has appointed a director of customer support as part of its efforts to expand its businesses and improve its customer support.

The three new appointments are: Yoann Poizeau, who has been named business development manager for the Asia Pacific region; Christophe Almeras, business development manager for packaged solutions; and Anthony Le Palud, who is assuming a newly created position as director of customer support.

Stephane Schlayen the COO of Dalet noted in a statement that the appointments would strengthen their business development efforts and that the appointment of a director of customer support highlighted their emphasis on further improving their customer service.