CW Sales Surprisingly Solid

Despite a tough 2007-08 season, The CW is nearing the completion of its upfront sales and early indications are the network is seeing results approaching 6-8% increases in CPMs and overall volume in line with 2007, factoring in the drop in available inventory.

The network is selling less inventory after selling off its Sunday nights to Media Rights Capital.

According to network sources, the network’s shift to a more female-skewed focus may have helped with the surprising returns, but it is probably more so a result of the general strength the broadcast networks are seeing in this year’s upfront.

Advertisers are said to be hopeful that the network’s Monday through Wednesday nights, featuring shows such as Gossip Girl, America’s Next Top Model and the Beverly Hills90210 remake, could show some growth, or at least some traction.

Sources say the CW is seeing strength in categories such as wireless, the movie studios and health and beauty.

