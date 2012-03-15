CW Launches New Mobile App With Full Episodes

The CW Network has launched a new free mobile app for iPad, iPhone and Android platforms that offers full-episode streaming of The CW's primetime series.

Along with the launch of the new app, the network is also making full episodes of primetime shows available the next day at 6 a.m. Eastern time for online and mobile users.

"With the launch of The CW's new mobile app and moving to next day streaming on all platforms, we remain in perfect sync with our young audience who want to watch and connect with our shows whenever and wherever they are," noted Rick Haskins, executive VP, marketing and digital platforms at The CW in a statement. "Both of these steps are an important part of our overall strategy and on-going evolution as we remain the network of the digital generation."

The app, like CWTV.com, will offer next day access to the most recently aired five episodes of a primetime show.

The app also features social media capabilities, allowing users to share photos and video links, and links users to The CW's Facebook pages and Twitter feeds for The CW, its stars and producers.

Video interviews, behind the scenes content and previews of upcoming shows are also available via the new app.