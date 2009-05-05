The CW Getting Out of Sunday Business

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

The CW confirmed Monday night it is in advanced talks with affiliates to no longer program Sunday nights.

"As we plan our 2009/10 fall launch, we are in talks with several of our top affiliate partners about a number of creative and mutually beneficial actions that will build on our growing record of success," said a statement from the network. "These discussions include an evolution of the strategy, which began this season, to focus The CW's resources on Monday through Friday nights. As a result, we are now exploring the transition of Sunday night to our affiliates. This would provide a new revenue opportunity for the stations, while at the same time expanding upon our successful weekday strategy from this year, which resulted in ratings growth among our target audience."

Focusing on weeknights is a strategy that is not new to the network, which last year cut a deal with Media Rights Capital to lease out primetime on Sundays. When that programming was unsuccessful, it cut a deal for a movie package with MGM.

Now the network will again look to focus on its weeknight lineup, which was the source of some good news this year with the strength of veterans like Gossip Girl and the buzz achieved with rookie 90210.