CW Becomes Exclusive TV Partner of Shopkick App
Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts
The CW announced at its upfront Thursday that the network is the exclusive television partner for the mobile app Shopkick.
Through
the partnership with Shopkick, users will get rewarded for watching
commercials during CW programming, with "reward kicks," on the app.
Advertisers will be presenting special deals through the app, which they
will only announce during their commercials.
The
CW has also created "Cwingo," a multi-platform bingo game played either
online or mobile through Facebook during the live broadcasts of the
network's shows. Viewers challenge their Facebook friends to prove who's
the biggest fan, while playing along with the network's shows during
airings.
"Cwingo
and Shopkick really bring the second screen to life, enhancing the
overall viewing experience in a way that our advertisers have been
asking for and connecting them with our young viewers where they live
and breathe - through social media and directly on their mobile
devices," said Rob Tuck, EVP, national sales, The CW.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.