CW Becomes Exclusive TV Partner of Shopkick App

The CW announced at its upfront Thursday that the network is the exclusive television partner for the mobile app Shopkick.

Through

the partnership with Shopkick, users will get rewarded for watching

commercials during CW programming, with "reward kicks," on the app.

Advertisers will be presenting special deals through the app, which they

will only announce during their commercials.

The

CW has also created "Cwingo," a multi-platform bingo game played either

online or mobile through Facebook during the live broadcasts of the

network's shows. Viewers challenge their Facebook friends to prove who's

the biggest fan, while playing along with the network's shows during

airings.

"Cwingo

and Shopkick really bring the second screen to life, enhancing the

overall viewing experience in a way that our advertisers have been

asking for and connecting them with our young viewers where they live

and breathe - through social media and directly on their mobile

devices," said Rob Tuck, EVP, national sales, The CW.