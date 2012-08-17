Current Selects BroadView

Current Media has inked a contract with BroadView Software to use its media management system for a major programming and scheduling system upgrade.

"BroadView offered what we needed at an excellent value," said Joe Maidenberg, VP, broadcast and production technology, Current Media. "The system's programming module is second-to-none, and its reporting module came pre-loaded with useful report samples which are also highly configurable."

The need to find new media management solution came about as Current shifted its programming from short to long form programming and it was becoming apparent that the inhouse tools developed to suit the early needs of the company had become cumbersome and inefficient.

The power simplicity and economy of operation were cited as factors in deploying BroadView, which was selected after an extensive comparison of various media management solutions.

"BroadView's architecture is clean and modern, and it runs on commodity hardware," explained Maidenberg. "That alone saved us considerable time and effort. Plus, adding custom fields and filters is a simple admin task rather than a burdensome professional services engagement. This gives us the confidence that we can respond nimbly to new business needs that are sure to come up."