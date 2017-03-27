CuriosityStream Reaches the Xbox One

CuriosityStream, the fact-based SVOD service started up by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, recently expanded support for Xbox One consoles.

In a communique to subscribers, CuriosityStream also notted that it expects to extend access to smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG Electronics by mid-2017.

In a response to a consumer on Twitter, the service said that it is also working on an app for the PlayStation 4.



In addition to the Xbox One, CuriosityStream also supports web browsers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Roku players, the Amazon Fire TV box and Fire TV stick, Apple TV boxes (via the CS app or via AirPlay), Amazon Kindle devices, and Android TV-powered devices (version 4.1 and up), and is optimized for Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter.



