CuriosityStream Goes Online

CuriosityStream, the subscription over-the-top subscription VOD service from Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, hit its anticipated launch date Wednesday, booting up with two subscription plans — a $2.99 per month for the standard-def Basic tier and $5.99 per month for the standard offering in HD.

A Premium version of the ad-free, multiscreen service that will feature titles in 4K/Ultra HD resolution will debut this fall and sell for $9.99 per month.

CuriosityStream, which is offering the first month’s access for free, is coming online with a library of more than 800 titles in four primary categories — science, technology, civilization and the human spirit.

