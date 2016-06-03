CuriosityStream Bows Two Originals in 4K

CuriosityStream, the over-the-top subscription video-on-demand service from Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, has premiered two exclusive productions in 4K – Sir David Attenborough’s Light On Earth and Mark Emery’s American Wildlife.

Light On Earth, which used special “low-light color cameras,” is a co-production between CuriosityStream and Terra Mater Factual Studios and is initially available only to U.S. subscribers.

The five-part American Wildlife series captures mesmerizing animals and scenery, featuring the Florida Everglades and Alaska’s Kodiak Island. The series was created by Wet Waders and is offered to CuriosityStream subs on a global basis.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.