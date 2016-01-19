CubaNetwork Set to Launch This Spring

The U.S. government’s recent relaxing of restrictions on relations with Cuba has led to the creation of a new multiplatform network launching this spring that will offer content from the country.

The CubaNetwork will team with digital distribution company Vubiquity to launch this April as an over-the-top service featuring thousands of hours of original and exclusive programming originating from a production facility in Havana in both English and Spanish, according to Keith Bass, CEO of the network.

The network, owned by Caribbean Broadcasting Network, will offer reality programming on Cuban culture, night life and food as well as Cuban-themed documentaries, TV movies, telenovelas and sports.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.