CTIA Launches IoT Certification Program

CTIA, the wireless association, has launched a new cybersecurity certification program for Internet of Things (IoT) devices developed in collaboration with nationwide carriers including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Devices can be submitted for testing starting in October.

CTIA says it will provide a more secure network for smart cities, connected cars, telehealth and other applications connected by wireless nets.

It could also help head off government regulations, particularly since it is based in recommendations from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.

“America’s wireless industry has long been a leader in cybersecurity best practices and establishing an industry-led cybersecurity certification program for IoT devices is a major step in building a trusted, secure wireless ecosystem for the Internet of Things,” said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA SVP and CTO, in a statement.