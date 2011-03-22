CTIA Launches App-Rating Initiative

Wireless companies are

developing a system for rating the 800,000 or so mobile apps now available as a

way to help determine the app-ropriateness of all those neat programs.

CTIA: The Wireless Association

said Tuesday that as part of that effort, it would also solicit bids for

building and overseeing an app content self-certification system.

The rating system, which

is expected to be in effect by the end of the year, will "offer the information

parents need to determine which apps are appropriate for their children,"

and CTIA member app stores have agreed to adopt the guidelines.

The self-certification

system will consist of an online questionnaire and database that will allow app

developers to supply data to participating apps stores to secure the

appropriate rating.