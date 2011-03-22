CTIA Launches App-Rating Initiative
Wireless companies are
developing a system for rating the 800,000 or so mobile apps now available as a
way to help determine the app-ropriateness of all those neat programs.
CTIA: The Wireless Association
said Tuesday that as part of that effort, it would also solicit bids for
building and overseeing an app content self-certification system.
The rating system, which
is expected to be in effect by the end of the year, will "offer the information
parents need to determine which apps are appropriate for their children,"
and CTIA member app stores have agreed to adopt the guidelines.
The self-certification
system will consist of an online questionnaire and database that will allow app
developers to supply data to participating apps stores to secure the
appropriate rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.