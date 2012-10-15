CTAM: TV Apps Get Syncing Feeling

Five cable networks with their pulse on second-screen TV

viewers will square off in the "Sync to TV Competition" at the CTAM Summit Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

The head-to-head competition will pit recent apps from A+E

Networks, Discovery Communications, Showtime Networks, NBCUniversal's Syfy and

Turner Broadcasting System's TNT. Each

contestant will present the app's content strategy, consumer interaction data

and key takeaways.

The winner will be selected by session attendees, who will

score the apps on functionality, user experience, creativity, scalability,

business impact and consumer engagement. Here are descriptions of the

contenders:

A&E

Storage Wars: Fan

Challenge



The co-viewing app for the reality series, which features a

team of professional auction hunters in California, has gaming components

including the ability to participate in bidding auctions, as well as other

synchronized digital content such as show trivia, quizzes, poll questions and

cast information.

Storage Wars

viewers were able to earn points while they watched the show while competing

against other app users. The "Fan Challenge" experience was available for iPad,

iPhone, Android handsets and on the AETV.com website. According to A+E, users

averaged 23 minutes and 48 seconds of engagement per week with a 21% content

click-through rate and an average of 2.3 content shares per user.

Discovery Channel

â€˜Shark Week' Plus for iPad



The audio-synced companion viewing experience was created

for Discovery's "Shark Week 2012," the 25th anniversary of the programming

franchise. The app, powered by second-screen startup TVplus, provided viewers

with content complementing five Shark Week premieres plus exclusive photos,

behind-the-scenes information, trivia, interactive infographics, "Shark Week

Bingo" and more.

Shark Week Plus users averaged 28 minutes and 17 seconds of

engagement time per episode, with click-through rates of 57.5% for content,

65.5% for polls and quizzes, and 23.5% for ads.

Showtime

Showtime Sync



The premium programmer's app provides exclusive content to

viewers on their iPads while they watch Showtime on-air. The app automatically

listens to determine if the viewer is watching an enhanced episode, then

presents synchronized special features, trivia, polls, predictions and other

features. Showtime Sync works on live, prerecorded, on-demand, online streaming

or DVD video, as long as the sound is

audible to the iPad. Viewers can also use the app to browse through existing

bonus content any time.

Syfy

Syfy Sync



Available for iPad and Android tablets, the Syfy Sync app

uses audio-content recognition technology to sync with on-air programming. The

app launched in August 2012, timed to the season three premiere of Face Off, a reality competition show

featuring prosthetic makeup artists. Exclusive additional content includes

photos, video, behind-the-scenes access, polls, interaction with the show's

host, judges and contestants, and direct links to social media sites.

Syfy Digital worked with Face

Off's producers and talent to create extended versions of judges' critiques,

detailed photography of the contestants' work and high-resolution versions of

contestant sketches. Additionally, the social feeds provided in the app let the

show's host and judges to interact directly with fans via Twitter in real time

during the broadcast.

TNT

'Falling Skies' App



The co-viewing app for the sci-fi series lets fans become

part of the 2nd Mass defense, a regiment of humans fighting the alien hordes in

Falling Skies. Key features of the

app, launched in June 2012, include "takeovers" - which literally take over the

viewer's smartphone or tablet with content relating to what's on TV - as well

as polls, trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, exclusive digital content and

social TV integration.

The app, available for tablets and iOS and Android

smartphones, works whether the viewer is watching a live broadcast, DVR

recording or VOD. The Falling Skies app was

built in-house through a joint partnership between TNT,

Turner Studios and the AMPT Technology Group.