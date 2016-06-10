CTAM Teams With Adobe on ‘Universal’ TV Everywhere Sign-In Platform

Looking to remove some complexity and consumer friction from the authentication process for TV Everywhere services, CTAM and Adobe said they have teamed on a “non-proprietary” standard for a universal sign-in solution that eases in-home and out-of-home access to TVE apps.

According to CTAM, this “industry standard” supports home-based authentication by automatically signing in when a user is in-home, and a single sign-on that asks the user to provide their credentials once in order to be logged-in across multiple pay TV and programmer-supported TV apps when a user is on the go.

CTAM said portions of the solution will be available this year, and that it’s tied to a TV Everywhere-focused collaboration between CTAM and the OATC (Open Authentication Technology Committee).

The following programmers and MVPDs are among those that are already supporting development of the new unified solution in the next six to 12 months: A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Comcast, Cox Communications, Disney/ESPN, Fox Networks Group, Mediacom Communications, NBCUniversal, Scripps Networks Interactive, Turner and Viacom.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.