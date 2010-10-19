CTAM Summit: 'Treme' Showrunners Talk Audience Vs. Ad Power

Complete CTAM 2010 Coverage



New Orleans -- David Simon

and Eric Overmyer's Tremé has the potential to be the kind of long-tail

sleeper hit that The Wire has become for HBO.

The Wire has been off the premium network's air for two years,

but remains a current blogosphere hit, retains a very active Facebook community

and DVD sales are as robust as they've ever been. All of which speaks to the

power of storytelling, says Eric Kessler, co-president of HBO.

Kessler, Overmyer and

Simon, co-creators and co-executive producers of Tremé, were the lone

representation from the creative community at the CTAM Summit 2010 in New

Orleans. And their inclusion here on Monday afternoon's panel titled, "Tremé:

The Art of Building Audience and a Community," was, much like their Crescent

City-set series, a postcard from an area still in the throes of redemption.

Tremé has inspired a dedicated, if small, television

audience. But in New Orleans, it's become part of the fabric of a city. New

Orlineans stop Overmyer and Simon - who both have homes here - on the street to

talk about story arc and characters. Local viewing parties abound. Blogs,

including Back of Town (backoftown.blogspot.com),

meticulously dissect the series and the culture it both inhabits and recreates.

"It's fascinating that

these shows - Tremé and The Wire - have audiences that really

want to engage in conversation," said Kessler. "I went on the Facebook page for

The Wire just the other day, and you see posts from an hour ago, three

hours ago. This is still a very active community. And it speaks to the level of

engagement about the show."

And that engagement speaks

to the rich, layered, not easily digested stories that Overmyer and Simon have

the luxury to explore on a pay cable network not enslaved by traditional

commercial interests driving ad-supported broadcast or even basic-cable

television.

"I could not have done [Tremé

or The Wire] with advertising," said Simon. "Advertising requires you to

service a certain base; you need the maximum amount of eyeballs to charge the

maximum amount for advertisements."

When you take ad-driven imperatives out of the

equation, Simon added, television "finally becomes something of an adult medium

for the first time in its history. I care that people living the event find it

credible. If it's credible to people inside the event, it will be credible to

people outside of it."