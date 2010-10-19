CTAM Summit: Layered Marketing Approaches Propel VOD
Complete CTAM Summit 2010 coverage
New
Orleans - Efforts by operators and programmers to market and promote
video-on-demand have paid off in building awareness of the product among cable
subscribers, but the industry still needs to improve on the platform's
navigation and continue to shorten theatrical movie windows to bring non-users
into the tent.
That
was the consensus among cable-industry executives speaking at Multichannel
News and Broadcasting & Cable's "Success Strategies for
Marketing VOD" breakfast here Tuesday morning at CTAM Summit 2010. The
executives said a consistent, layered approach to marketing VOD that showcases
program attributes - as well as the emotional draw of watching movies and
primetime shows at the push of a remote button - has helped build operator VOD
revenue and usage growth.
Cox
Communications' marketing efforts have made 85% of the MSO's customers aware of
on-demand, director of marketing and new video services Bob Nocera said.
Further,
the MSO's VOD offering of primetime content from the broadcast and cable
networks has doubled each year since its launch in 2008.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.