CTAM Summit: Layered Marketing Approaches Propel VOD

New

Orleans - Efforts by operators and programmers to market and promote

video-on-demand have paid off in building awareness of the product among cable

subscribers, but the industry still needs to improve on the platform's

navigation and continue to shorten theatrical movie windows to bring non-users

into the tent.

That

was the consensus among cable-industry executives speaking at Multichannel

News and Broadcasting & Cable's "Success Strategies for

Marketing VOD" breakfast here Tuesday morning at CTAM Summit 2010. The

executives said a consistent, layered approach to marketing VOD that showcases

program attributes - as well as the emotional draw of watching movies and

primetime shows at the push of a remote button - has helped build operator VOD

revenue and usage growth.

Cox

Communications' marketing efforts have made 85% of the MSO's customers aware of

on-demand, director of marketing and new video services Bob Nocera said.

Further,

the MSO's VOD offering of primetime content from the broadcast and cable

networks has doubled each year since its launch in 2008.

