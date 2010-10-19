CTAM Summit: 'ITV Idol' Breaks New Ground

Complete coverage of CTAM Summit 2010

New Orleans - Canoe Ventures challenged CTAM Summit goers to get

interactive - with an open bar for lubrication - at the "ITV Idol:

Ground Breaking Applications" panel late Monday afternoon. Participants

Starz, Showtime, icueTV, ZaponDemand and HSN had eight minutes to

demonstrate an EBIF-based application that engages consumers and drives

commerce while attendees voted on the best app via Twitter, text or Web.

HSN

demonstrated its Shop By Remote app that allows users to purchase

merchandise with their TV remotes. The app launched in 2004 on Time

Warner systems and now boasts 30 million homes with full interactivity.

IcueTV,

a provider of end-to-end t-commerce solutions, showed how users could

purchase a DVD set of Discovery's "Shark Week" programming, while

icueTV's app seamlessly handles order processing, management, billing

and fulfillment. ZaponDemand, an iTV development and

platform-integration company, showed its Zap 2TVMobile app, which lets

users access coupons and special offers.

