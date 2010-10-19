CTAM Summit: 'ITV Idol' Breaks New Ground
Complete coverage of CTAM Summit 2010
New Orleans - Canoe Ventures challenged CTAM Summit goers to get
interactive - with an open bar for lubrication - at the "ITV Idol:
Ground Breaking Applications" panel late Monday afternoon. Participants
Starz, Showtime, icueTV, ZaponDemand and HSN had eight minutes to
demonstrate an EBIF-based application that engages consumers and drives
commerce while attendees voted on the best app via Twitter, text or Web.
HSN
demonstrated its Shop By Remote app that allows users to purchase
merchandise with their TV remotes. The app launched in 2004 on Time
Warner systems and now boasts 30 million homes with full interactivity.
IcueTV,
a provider of end-to-end t-commerce solutions, showed how users could
purchase a DVD set of Discovery's "Shark Week" programming, while
icueTV's app seamlessly handles order processing, management, billing
and fulfillment. ZaponDemand, an iTV development and
platform-integration company, showed its Zap 2TVMobile app, which lets
users access coupons and special offers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.