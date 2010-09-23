CTAM Summit Attendance On Track: Beales

With a little less than a month to go before the event in the Big

Easy, the CTAM Summit is pacing toward reaching its attendance target.

CTAM

president and CEO Char Beales notes the goal for this year's Summit is

1900 attendees. "We're on track," Beales said during a call with

reporters and event co-chairs, Jon Hargis, executive vice president of

marketing and advertising for Cablevision Systems Corp. and Janet Rolle,

executive vice president and CMO at BET Networks.

This year's CTAM Summit is scheduled for Oct. 18-20 at the New Orleans Riverside Hotel.

Beals said cable's marketing association was encouraged by the performance of events at the industry's recent Diversity Week,

where the 24th annual NAMIC Conference attracted some 560 attendees and

WICT Leadership Conference scored a 25% attendance advance from the

previous year. "We're optimistic about making our goal," she said,

before acknowledging that "economy is tough."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com