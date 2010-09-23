CTAM Summit Attendance On Track: Beales
With a little less than a month to go before the event in the Big
Easy, the CTAM Summit is pacing toward reaching its attendance target.
CTAM
president and CEO Char Beales notes the goal for this year's Summit is
1900 attendees. "We're on track," Beales said during a call with
reporters and event co-chairs, Jon Hargis, executive vice president of
marketing and advertising for Cablevision Systems Corp. and Janet Rolle,
executive vice president and CMO at BET Networks.
This year's CTAM Summit is scheduled for Oct. 18-20 at the New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
Beals said cable's marketing association was encouraged by the performance of events at the industry's recent Diversity Week,
where the 24th annual NAMIC Conference attracted some 560 attendees and
WICT Leadership Conference scored a 25% attendance advance from the
previous year. "We're optimistic about making our goal," she said,
before acknowledging that "economy is tough."
