CTAM: FYI -- Social TV Needs An OMG Experience

It took a 10-person, all-black a capella gospel choir from

the Southside Church of Christ of Orlando to drive home a message about social

media to a CTAM Summit panel Sunday.

By the end of the session, titled "Moving the Needle with

Social TV," the choir sang a religious song to the melody of Stevie Wonder's

"Master Blaster" and "Isn't She Lovely" at the request of Procter &

Gamble's Dustin Garis.

Garis, corporate innovator at P&G, had brought the choir

to the session to the panel to prove a single point he pushed throughout the

session: "How can TV be the gateway to people experiencing a richer life?"

Pushing the same tired, old marketing messages - even in the

spanking-new world of social TV - simply doesn't work, he said. "People want to

live memorable lives. There's a gap between aspirations and reality. How do we use social media to close that

gap?"

Garis, showed a heart-tugging P&G TV campaign that ran

during the Olympics about thanking moms, who are the biggest buyers of P&G

products. He said the commercial was a spark to a broader conversation. The

company then developed specific unique social-TV apps that allowed people to

thank their moms.

He said marketers today need to find richer ways to enhance

people's lives, and close the gap between what people "would do" and what

people "could do." The gap, he said, is a term he calls "life profit."

Programmers (and distributors) need to find a way to break

through the increasing volume of noise and chatter in the social media

ecosystem, in part because the space is becoming more crowded. The compound

annual growth rate for social media activity is 275%, averaging 18% growth a

month for social TV activity, according to Meghann Sills Elrhoul, a vice

president of client services and analytics at Trendrr.

Despite that growth, social-media platforms still lack a

mass user base that is attractive to advertisers, so focusing on one distinct

driver will make more of difference, panelists agreed.

When asked if campaigns work best during a show or in

between, Elrhoul pointed out that, for example, 73% of the conversation for The

CW's Vampire Diaries happened during

the show.

The panelists disagreed over whether social media drives

tune in to shows; Sean Besser, executive vice president of business development

for GetGlue, said his research showed 17% of viewers tuned into the show

because of social buzz. "As we as human beings become less social, social TV is

a tremendous opportunity to reclaim that socialness in our lives."

Brands - not just TV shows - have much to gain, Adam Naide,

executive director of marketing for Cox Communications, said. He mentioned that

Felix Baumgartner's successful skydiving freefall - breaking the speed of

sound, as well as records - was sponsored by Red Bull energy drink.

"This shows how brands like Red Bull can be as much of

player in the space as as networks," he said.

But what matters most is how the message is received, he

said. "Social media is the world's largest focus group," said Naide. "If

content is king, context is emperor."