CTA Projects Record Revenues for OLED TVs, VR in 2017

VR technology, OLED (organic light-emitting diodes) TVs and drones are all projected to surpass the $1 billion revenue figure for the first time in 2017. That is according to the Consumer Technology Association, which released its semi-annual "U.S. Consumer Technology Sales and Forecasts" report.

The CTA estimates that technology revenue growth will be 3.2% in 2017, $321 billion of that retail and $251 billion wholesale.

Sales of connected devices are projected to reach a record 635 million units, up 6% over 2016. Among those, 4K ultra hi-def TVs, one of the fastest-growing segments, are projected to hit 16.7 million units, a whopping 59% increase over 2016 and generating $14.6 billion in sales (a 45% increase).

VR is projected to increase by 79% to $1.3 billion in sales, a 43% increase.

"More and more consumers are adopting connected products at a rapid pace, with several categories such as drones, VR and OLED TVs surpassing significant revenue milestones just a few years since their market entry," said Steve Koenig, senior director of market research for CTA, in a statement. "At the same time, core categories, such as smartphones and laptops, continue to experience unit and revenue growth."