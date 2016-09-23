CTA Names Hagan Board Chairman

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has elected its new executive board and Board of Industry Leaders (BIL), naming David Hagan, chairman and CEO of Boingo Wireless as its new chairman.

He takes over for Starpower chairman Daniel Pidgeon, who will stay on as a member of CTA’s executive board.

Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, and Randy Fry, president of Fry’s Electronics, come on board as newly elected vice chairs, while new executive board members include Dr. Jim Mault, VP and chief medical officer of Qualcomm Life; Mike Dunn, president of 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment; Bridget Karlin, managing director of Intel; Laura Orvidas, VP of consumer electronics for Amazon; Steve Tiffen, president and CEO of The Tiffen Company; and Fred Towns, president of New Age Electronics.

“Congratulations to these outstanding trailblazers and pioneers of our industry,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO, in a statement. "We are humbled to have such a distinguished and visionary group of volunteers help lead our association and our industry as we continue to fight for and promote innovation that helps make our world a better place.”