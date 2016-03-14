CTA Adds Prague to CES Unveiled Tour

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has added Prague to its CES Unveiled tour, a series of previews of new technologies that will show up at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event in Las Vegas.

The addition of Prague (Oct. 20) will mark just the second international city to host a CES Unveiled event (Paris will host its fourth Unveiled event Oct. 25), and joins long-running CES Unveiled domestic shows in New York and Los Angeles.

“Every year we assess the global technology landscape in target markets when deciding where to host our CES Unveiled events abroad, and the entrepreneurial spirit that France brings to the tech eco-system through its innovation cities and startup parks makes it easy for us to come back to Paris year after year,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Last year we had a crowded sold out exhibit area in Paris, and this year we are adding Prague to the lineup to serve as a hub for the Eastern and Central European market, it's a promising city with close proximity to other technology hotbeds and we look forward to seeing what this region will present at this year's events.”

The CES Unveiled events bring together members of the press, analysts, buyers and technology experts.