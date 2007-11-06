CSTV Names Interactive Executive

Julie Hansen, from Condé Nast Publications, joined CSTV Interactive as senior vice president.

Reporting to network president Brian Bedol, Hansen will oversee CSTV.com, Fans Only and an NCAA site the network is launching.

At Condé Nast, Hansen oversaw sites including those for The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

CBS-owned CSTV is a college-sports network with rights to 35 men's and women's college sports, as well as programming more than 200 college athletic sites via CSTV.com.