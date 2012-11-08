CSP Mobile Selects Canon

CSP Mobile Productions has acquired a combination of Canon

long-field HD zoom lenses and portable HD ENG lenses for its new HD-2 truck, a

53-ft. production vehicle that will go into service this month.

The HD-2, which is the third new HD production vehicle the

company has introduced in the last two years, will carry eight newly purchased

Canon HD lenses as well as two Canon lenses from its existing inventory.

In addition the CSP, which is active in major league and

college sports production, has acquired two other lenses for its HD-1 and HD-3

vehicles.

"We run Canon HD lenses exclusively on all of our HD trucks

primarily due to the reliability of the lenses themselves and Canon's service,"

noted Len Chase, president/co-owner of CSP Mobile Productions, in a statement.

Chase also noted that the truck was built by Kentucky

Trailer Technology and is wired for seven eight-channel video servers. It

includes an advanced HD production switcher, a digital audio console, and

facilities for 16 cameras, each of which has a Canon HD lens on it.