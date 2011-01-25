CSP Mobile Acquires Utah Scientific Routers

As part of an upgrade to HD production, CSP Mobile Productions has acquired video and audio routing switchers from Utah Scientific for its first two high-def trucks.

CSP acquired two UTAH-400/288 video routing switchers and two UTAH-400 AES audio routing switchers with integrated MADI for two separate trucks, one of which went to work in October. The second will debut in February.

"Like Utah Scientific, we are a small company dedicated to personalized customer service," said Len Chase, CSP Mobile Productions president in a statement, who cited the products reliability and features as key reasons for the purchase. "We already have Utah Scientific routers in our two SDI trucks, and they have been great for us and our clients."

Saco, Maine-based CSP Mobile did the integration for its first HD truck, a 53-feet long and straight sided vehicle, in-house. The second truck, a 53-foot expando, is currently being integrated by Little Bay Broadcast Services in Barrington, New Hampshire.