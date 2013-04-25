CSN Houston Presents Freeview as Latest Carriage Gambit

CSN Houston, hoping to spur affiliate agreements and ultimately subscribers gains, is proffering an extended free preview of the service through the end of May.

The freeview, extending from April 25 through May 31, has been offered free of charge to all providers within the regional sports network's five-state TV territory. It is the latest salvo by CSN Houston, a joint venture of the NBA's Houston Rockets, MLB's Houston Astros and Comcast's NBC Sports Group, aimed at jump-starting the stalled carriage situation that has limited its distribution roster to Comcast and five smaller distributors in Texas.

The preview, which the network says is unprecedented in length for an RSN, and would enable subscribers to watch the network in the high-definition format for a 37-day span. During that time, CSN Houston will showcase Rockets playoff action versus the Oklahoma City Thunder; Astros games during its rookie season in the American League versus the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Lone Star State rival Texas Rangers; key matches from Major League Soccer runner-up Houston Dynamo; and news and original series around the clubs, among other programming.

