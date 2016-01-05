CSN Bay Area, CSN California Kick Off ‘Authentic Fanuary’ Campaign

CSN Bay Area and CSN California are teaming up for “Authentic Fanuary,” a month-long campaign celebrating sports fans in Northern California.

The campaign will award over 100 experiences and prizes throughout January, including tickets to the Coaching Corps “Game Changer Awards,” featuring the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, as well as Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Sacramento Kings and San Jose Sharks tickets.

The campaign, which builds on the “Home of the Authentic Bay Area Sports” brand launched in 2008, will run across TV (30-second spots), online, social media and onsite events.