Crunchyroll Surpasses 1M Paid Subs

Crunchyroll, the anime-focused SVOD service, said it has passed more than 1 million paid subs, along with more than 20 million registered users.

Crunchyroll, a service that is majority-owned by Otter Media (the OTT J.V. of AT&T and The Chernin Group), said it reached that milestone after notching record growth in 2016, seeing a 36% surge in paid subs over a 12-month period.

Among other stats, Crunchyroll said it now streams more than 1.5 billion minutes of anime per month and is distributed on north of 1 billion devices worldwide. Facebook users are spending an average of 22 minutes per day on the Crunchyroll platform, the SVOD service said.

Crunchyroll also announced that it will hold its first anime conference, Crunchyroll Expo, from Aug. 25-27, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

