Crown Media Using iSpot.tv To Measure Advertising

Crown Media Family Networks said it has signed up to get ad measurement data from iSpot.TV, which verifies and measures commercial impressions on a second-by-second basis.

(Image credit: iSpot.tv)

Crown Media said it will use the data to track attention and interruption rates on its networks, which include Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Also: The Front-Runner: How iSpot Became a Favorite To Claim Nielsen’s Measurement Crown

“Leveraging iSpot provides powerful insight by allowing us to home in on the real-time performance of ads on our networks,” said Ed Georger, executive VP, ad sales & digital media at Crown Media. “This tool increases our ability to plan and strategize in a way that optimizes the reach and value of our networks for marketers.”

According to iSpot, Hallmark Channel delivered the most household ad impressions of any cable network in the fourth quarter.

Also: Ho Ho Ho! Holiday Programming Paid Off for Hallmark, NBC, Freeform

“Crown Media now has access to evidence for how much reach and attention it delivers advertisers and can use this information to foster much more compelling, fact-based discussions with agencies and brand partners than if it were simply trying to tell a program ratings story,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, senior VP of media partnerships. “This deal is a great example of how incorporating modern measurement can be a game changer for the buy and sell side virtually over night.” ■