Crown Media Renews NCTC Affiliation

Crown Media Family Networks and the National Cable Television Cooperative said they have reached a renewal agreement. The multi-year deal comes as Hallmark Channel’s and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' annual programming initiatives, "Countdown to Christmas" and "Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas," are under way and paves the way for small and mid-sized cable companies in the cooperative to add or maintain carriage of the two networks.

“NCTC has been an important partner for many years and we are pleased to have reached this agreement to extend our deal,” Bill Abbott, president & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a release. “We look forward to continuing our work with the NCTC and to bring their members’ subscribers our unique brand of quality programming for many years to come.”

“NCTC believes that renewing our ongoing partnership with a quality programming provider like Crown Media Family Networks will continue to provide value to our members, as well as their customers,” NCTC executive VP of programming Judy Meyka said in the release.

