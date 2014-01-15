Crown Media Family Networks Realigns Executive Team

Crown Media Family Networks announced Wednesday the promotion of Kristen Roberts to executive VP, pricing, planning and revenue management.

Roberts will report to Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media.



In her new role, she will oversee analysis and management of Crown Media revenue streams, including ad sales, digital and distribution. Roberts’ previously served as senior VP of advertising, pricing and planning.



Crown Media expanded Susanne McAvoy's role to executive VP, marketing, creative and communications. McAvoy will head Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel's social media marketing strategies as well as direct cross-department marketing, programming and communications initiatives.



Michelle Vicary will oversee program publicity and talent relations as executive VP, programming and network publicity.

“Kristen, Susanne, and Michelle have been integral and valued members of the Crown Media Family Networks team for many years, know our business inside and out, and have made innumerable contributions to the development and progress of our networks,” said Abbott in a statement. “In their new roles, they are more optimally positioned to propel our company to the next level, as we continue on an exciting path of unprecedented evolution and growth.”