Critical Content Taps Board of Directors

Critical Content, an independent producer of unscripted and scripted programming, announced Thursday the members of its board of directors.

The board members are:

Frank Biondi, former chairman and CEO of Universal Studios

Chad Gutstein, CEO of Machinima

Mark Itkin, former cohead of television and board member at William Morris Endeavor

John Sykes, president of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises

Lauren Zalaznick, former NBCUniversal executive VP

Tom Forman, CEO of Critical Content

Al Aguirre is set to act as chairman of the board.

The board will work with Critical Content’s senior executive team: Forman, president Andrew Marcus and CFO Christoph Pachler.

The company, which launched in October of 2015, is looking to expand its international production.

“I'm thrilled with the make up of our board of directors, which is comprised of some of the brightest minds and most respected names in the media business,” Forman said. "They agreed to join us at Critical, I believe, because they see what we see: a well-financed, fully independent entrepreneurial content company that's focused on growth. We're lucky to have them."

Among the series the company produces are Fox’s Home Free, MTV’s Catfish and Crackle’s StartUp.