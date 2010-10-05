Crimson Hexagon Upgrades Social Media Tracking Service

As television and media companies make social media

a more central part of their content strategies, social media specialist

Crimson Hexagon has announced major enhancements to its Crimson Hexagon

ForSight platform for social media monitoring and analysis. The upgrades will

allow Crimson to track a wider array of data and makes it easier for users to

track and analyze over 20 billion social media conversations.

The upgraded platform also illustrates some of the

improved technologies that can be used to better understand the impact of

social media. Unlike some competing tracking services that focus on key words,

Crimson Hexagon uses advanced statistical methods developed at Harvard

University to eliminate irrelevant data and better quantify actual opinions,

the company's CEO Scott Centurino said in an interview.

"To realize business value from social media monitoring

and analysis, companies need to do more than count how many times their brand

is mentioned," Centurino said.

With the expanded social media tracking platform,

Crimson Hexagon is currently indexing more than 82 million social media posts

per day and about 2.5 billion a month.

Crimson Hexagon is perhaps best known for the

social media tracking it does for companies like CNN and Dow Jones. CNN, for

example, used Crimson Hexagon's technology to track reactions to President Barack

Obama's State of the Union speech earlier this year and the cable news net

plans to use the service to track real-time reaction on blogs, Twitter,

Facebook, forums and other social media to the mid-term elections.

But the company also does an increasing amount of

behind-the-scenes work tracking social media usage for broadcast networks,

cable channels, ad agencies, PR firms, technology providers like Microsoft and

some specific programs like Glee, said Centurino, who adds that they've

seen growing demand for social media analysis by television and media companies

that want to better track the way viewers see their brands and

programs.

"It can be a very useful tool for understanding how viewers are reacting

to a new program or your network," he said.