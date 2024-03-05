‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Gets Third Season on Fox

Crime Scene Kitchen, a culinary game show hosted by Joel McHale, will have a season three, Fox announced. It will premiere this year. McHale returns as host and executive producer, and Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp return as judges.

The show sees bakers decipher what type of dessert was made with only crumbs, food trails and hints as clues. Teams must then recreate the dessert, attempting to capture its original form and flavor in order to win the $100,000 grand prize.

“Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy,” said Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment president, unscripted programming. “Joel, Curtis and Yolanda’s irresistible chemistry have made Crime Scene Kitchen a clear fan favorite, and we’re excited to bring a new season to the table.”

The show premiered in summer 2021. Season two averaged 2.5 million multiplatform viewers, Fox said.

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Conrad Green is showrunner and executive producer.