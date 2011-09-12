Credit Suisse Says FCC Will Grant Waivers to Dish

Credit Suisse has advised clients it believes the FCC

will grant waivers to Dish to operate a terrestrial mobile broadband network.

Dish on Aug. 22 asked the commission to consolidate the

transfer of satellite licenses that came with Dish's purchase of TerreStar and

DBSD out of bankruptcy earlier in 2011 and -- citing commission precedent -- asked

for a waiver of the FCC's integrated service requirement so it can use the

combined spectrum to offer terrestrial-only receivers as part of its plannedhybrid terrestrial-satellite broadband service.

The FCC granted LightSquared a waiver for its hybrid

broadband service in the wake of a National Broadband Plan conclusion that

"gating" criteria, such as the integrated service mandate, have made

it difficult to achieve the Commission's goals of a more efficient and flexible

use of spectrum. But issues about GPS interference from LightSquared has put

the FCC's authorization on hold, and a host of government agencies are arguing

that until, and if, those problems can be resolved, there are too many threats

to airline safety, first responders, weather forecasting and a litany of other

things to allow LightSquared to proceed.

Following a conference call with a "D.C.

regulatory/satellite expert," Credit Suisse said it believed the FCC would

grant the waivers, with "relatively benign conditions. It cited "1)

the FCC's and Obama administration's goal of widening the availability of

broadband, especially in rural areas, (2) LightSquared's continued struggles to

successfully launch its network, (3) the long period of time that it will take

for the FCC to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters via incentive auctions."

Conditions, it said, would likely hinge on "whether the FCC is granted

incentive auction authority by Congress in the next six to 12 months" [the

President has made the auctions a part of his jobs bill that he is sending to

Congress ASAP], and LightSquared's ability to overcome interference issues and

capital constraints to successfully launch its own wireless network.

In its filing, Dish offered some build-out commitments.

The FCC could ask for more, said Credit Suisse, but added that in Dish's favor

are "Dish's access to capital, its satellite expertise, its base of 14 million

customers, LightSquared's continued woes, the administration's continued desire

to show success around its Broadband Plan."