CRE Looking to Study Effects of Mobile Video on Traditional TV

Advertisers, media buyers and media companies

want to get a better handle on how mobile video is affecting traditional video

delivery.

The

Nielsen-funded Council for Research Excellence (CRE) Friday issued a

request for proposal (RFP)

to study the impact of tablets, smartphones and laptops on overall TV viewing.

CRE is also trying to improve measurement of video

on mobile devices, which are increasingly used as video players in addition to

serving as phones, texters, E-mail checkers and Web browsers.

Among

the answers key questions CRE is trying to answer is

whether mobile viewing is a value added or a substitute for traditional TV, and

how, and how often, video is accessed.

The

goal is to quantify reach and frequency of mobile media consumption, when and

where it is used and with whom -- alone or socially -- and see how the study

squares with current mobile media measurement.

No

budget has been set for the study, according to CRE's RFP, but proposals

are due May 1, and the contract is expected to be awarded by July.

CRE said it will issue a public report on the study

findings.

CRE was formed in 2005 as a methodological research

think tank for Nielsen clients (and others), including broadcast and cable

networks, stations, operators, advertisers and programmers.