Crackle Pops in 17 Latin American Countries

Following up on its March launch in Brazil, Sony's multiplatform digital network Crackle has launched in 17 Spansh-speaking countries with an ad supported lineup of movies and TV. The launch makes Crackle available in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in Latin America.

Crackle will offer new feature films weekly, and will maintain about 150 titles, including films from studios such as Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Classics and others, as well as full-length television episodes.

English titles are either dubbed or subtitled.

In Latin America, Crackle can be accessed at crackle.com, which is IP-redirected to the local country sites. In Mexico, Crackle is available at crackle.com.mx.

Mexico's National Bank (Banamex) will be a major network advertiser and will be the only banking sector sponsor during Crackle's first year in Mexico.

"Internet and video consumption rates are on the rise in all of Latin America -- in Mexico alone, more than 80% of all online users consume video content each month according to ComScore Video Metrix," said Jose Rivera Font, vice president and general manager, Crackle, Latin America in a statement. "Therefore, launching in the region was of great significance to Crackle."