Crackle Launches VR Experience for ‘Snatch’

Crackle, Sony’s free, ad-supported streaming network, has released a virtual reality experience as it heads into production of season two of original series, Snatch.



Introduced Tuesday (Jan. 16), The Snatch VR Heist Experience is a six-minute experience designed to transport the viewer into the middle of a safe-cracking diamond heist featuring Rupert Grint and additional series stars Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, and Phoebe Dynevor.



Crackle will keep the new experience in the corporate family, as it’s initially being offered on the Sony PlayStation VR, a platform that connects to PlayStation 4 gaming consoles.



Crackle launched the VR experience as it prepares to kick off production of season two of Snatch this month in Málaga, Spain. Crackle introduced the 3D stereoscopic version of the experience at last year’s Venice Film Festival.