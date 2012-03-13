Crackle Launches in Brazil

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has launched its multiplatform entertainment network Crackle in Brazil, where the studio is calling it the first online network to offer ad-supported, free full-length movies and television series in the region.

"There's a huge demand for movie content in Latin America," said Jose Rivera Font, vice president and general manager, Crackle, Latin America and Brazil. "Crackle brings an unparalleled viewing experience, which will be programmed to fit the needs of the local audience, directly to consumers."

The studio also announced that Kimberly Clark, Correios and Oi are among the first advertisers to sponsor the network in Brazil and that SPT's three linear channels in Latin America – SET, AXN and SPIN – would be supporting the launch with on-air ads.

The studio had previously launched Crackle in the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia.

In the U.S., Crackle is currently attracting more than 11 million unique visitors across online, mobile and over-the-top devices monthly, the studio reports. More than 9 million Crackle mobile apps have been downloaded since launch in April of 2011.