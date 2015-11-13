Cox: X1 ‘Became a Very Attractive Scenario for Us’

By moving ahead with a national license and a coming, expanded rollout of a video offering based on X1, Cox Communications has decided to ride Comcast’s cloud-based platform for its so-called “future state” video project.

“We’ve made our pick,” Steve Necessary, Cox’s VP of product development and management, said in an interview, noting that the MSO has “cast our lot” with the selection of the platform.

The MSOs aren’t disclosing the financial terms of the agreement, but Necessary said the agreement will generally operate on a per-subscriber basis. Cox has about 4 million subscribers, making it the nation’s fourth-largest incumbent cable operator.

