Cox, Virginia Station Reach Retrans Deal

Cox Communications has reached a retransmission consent agreement with Roanoke, Va. CBS affiliate WDBJ TV, avoiding a blackout as the New Year approaches.

In a brief statement on its website, WDJBJ said it had reached an agreement and that there will be no disruption of service. The deal was originally set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

"This morning, we reached agreement with Cox Cable that will carry us forward for several years,” said WDBJ7 president and general manager Jeff Marks in a statement. “This agreement ensures that Cox will not have to remove WDBJ7 and My19. I want to thank our colleagues at Cox for working this out with us. Most of all, we appreciate our viewers who showed their support for WDBJ7."

