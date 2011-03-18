Cox Unifies Mobile App Features

Cox Communications had consolidated remote DVR management features -- which are available to subscribers in most areas -- into new iPad, iPhone and Android apps that also provide the ability to check voicemails and other features.

Cox Mobile Connect, available as a free download, lets subscribers look up TV listings; check voice mails and manage home phone calls; get help for common support issues; receive weather alerts and school closings; and access Cox's Facebook page.

Last fall, Cox launched its first Android and Apple apps that let customers to schedule their DVR remotely. With the availability of Cox Mobile Connect, those standalone DVR scheduling applications have been removed.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.