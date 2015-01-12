Cox, TWC Gain in Netflix Speed Rankings

Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable each rose in Netflix’s ISP Speed Index for December 2014, publishing results from what is historically the OTT service’s heaviest streaming month.

Among major U.S. ISPs, Cox, with an average Netflix streaming speed of 3.21 Mbps, rose one spot, to No. 5, while TWC (3.18 Mbps) jumped three spots, taking slot No. 6. Charter Communications, meanwhile, dropped three – to No. 8. – and Suddenlink Communications dropped one spot, good for No. 9 on the index.

The rest of the 16 major ISPs ranked by Netflix was unchanged in December, with Verizon FiOS keeping the crown (3.36 Mbps average), just ahead of Cablevision Systems (3.32 Mbps), Bright House Communications (3.30 Mbps) and Comcast (3.24 Mbps).

