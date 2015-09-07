Cox, TiVo Make An IP Connection

Related: Late Summer’s Best & Worst of the IoT

Cox Communications will travel the broadband path to bring its video-on-demand library to TiVo Roamio and TiVo boxes sold at retail.

The Internet-protocol integration, underway in markets such as Orange County, Calif., and expected to reach Cox’s entire digital footprint by the end of the year, will enable TiVo to present the MSO’s video-on-demand content alongside over-the-top apps from TiVo partners such as Netflix, Hulu and Vudu. That’s similar in some respect to how TiVo currently presents Comcast’s Xfinity on Demand library on retail devices.

Cox already delivers its live-TV lineup to TiVo retail boxes via QAM/MPEG transport (in tandem with a CableCard security module), but the VOD implementation will be delivered over IP, closely mirroring how the cable operator streams on-demand content to Cox’s “Contour” app for tablets.

This latest wave of work comes together as the Federal Communications Commission seeks public comment on a report issued last month that outlines multiple recommendations for a successor to the CableCard that’s aimed at spurring the market for retail set-tops and other video devices.

TiVo and Cox are making the VOD option available through software updates. But to get the VOD offering on retail TiVo boxes, Cox subscribers will need to be on the MSO’s “Advanced TV” tier and subscribe to its Essential Internet or high-speed Internet tier. Cox confirmed earlier that its IP VOD offering for TiVo will not count toward data usage policies that are part of its cable-modem product.

That VOD integration has been in the works for years. Cox and TiVo announced the plan in August of 2010.

Cox and TiVo had previously worked together to port TiVo’s functionality to Motorola-made DVRs leased by the cable operator.