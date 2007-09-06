Cox Television to Launch Cox Cross Media

Cox Television will launch Cox Cross Media Oct. 1, a digital-sales outfit that will market and sell Web advertising for the 300-plus stations represented by Cox’s various rep firms.

The firms -- TeleRep, Harrington Righter & Parsons and MMT Sales -- are based in New York, where the new Cox property will also be housed.

“Advertisers and agencies will benefit from our ability to access the best local content sites across the country,” Cox Cross Media senior vice president Steve Shaw said.

Jimmy Goodmon, VP of WRAL.com and CBC New Media Group, said the new outfit will help local stations with their national business. He added, “We are optimistic that Cox Cross Media can bring the transparency and control that we enjoy with our television rep-firm relationship to the Internet side of our business.”