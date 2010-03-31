Cox Taps Triveni Digital For Mobile DTV Rollout

Cox

Media Group has deployed Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder Mobile metadata

platform at its first five stations to launch mobile DTV services, including

CBS affiliate KIRO Seattle; Fox affiliate KTVU Oakland/San Francisco; and ABC

affiliates WSB Atlanta, WFTV Orlando, Fla., and WSOC Charlotte, N.C.

The

Cox stations were previously customers of Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder

product for inserting PSIP (Program and System Information Protocol) into ATSC

digital TV broadcasts. GuideBuilder Mobile is an extension of that software

system which share the same user interface but generates the ESG (Electronic

Service Guide) data that is required under the new A/153 mobile DTV standard.

"It's kind of

like PSIP for mobile," says Sterling Davis, CMG's VP of technical operations.

The five Cox

stations have been broadcasting mobile DTV on-and-off since last fall, using a

preliminary version of the mobile DTV standard, and used the Triveni Digital

system to upgrade to the final mobile DTV specification in the past few weeks,

says Davis. The

stations also invested in Harris multiplexers, encoders and exciters to launch

mobile DTV, as well as software from Roundbox that enables interactive

applications, which Cox plans to test later this year.

The stations

are mostly simulcasting normal programming on their mobile DTV streams, says Davis. In markets like Orlando, San Francisco and Charlotte, where Cox has

duopolies, they are carrying mobile streams from both stations.

Cox, which owns

15 stations in 11 markets, doesn't have any plans to launch mobile DTV at other

stations this year, though more launches in 2011 are likely. Davis wouldn't disclose how much of Cox spent

launching mobile DTV at the five current stations, but indicated it wasn't a

trivial investment.

"That was a

pretty big bite," says Davis.

"No other group did five."

For now, the mobile DTV broadcasts are basically an

experiment, as there are no mobile DTV receivers in the market, says Davis. But he expects

that to change in the near term, and predicts that there will more mobile DTV

receivers shown at NAB than at last January's CES show.