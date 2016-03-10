Cox Taps Shareablee for Social Metrics

Cox Media Group has partnered with New York-based social media and audience analysis firm Shareablee, giving Cox social media data for more than 70 of its brands, including TV, digital and radio.

Cox plans to use Shareablee’s data to grow digital subscriptions and increase referral traffic from social media.

“Using Shareablee’s in-depth audience insights, we can provide our audience across more than 70 brands with content tailored to their interests and interactions,” said Apryl Pilolli, manager of social media analytics at Cox Media Group, in a statement. “Shareablee’s comprehensive data, deep understanding of the local media vertical, API and unsurpassed client services involvement were also key deciding factors in our selection of the social analytics product.”

Shareablee’s roster of clients includes Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hulu, Fox News, Fox Sports, Warner Bros., NBC, AOL and Facebook. “As we see social engagement continue to grow in the local media vertical, there is a tremendous opportunity for Cox Media Group to offer their audiences more of the content they want, resulting in increased traffic and monetization,” said Shareablee founder and CEO Tania Yuki, in a statement.

Cox Media Group currently operates in more than 20 media markets, with 14 broadcast TV stations and more than 100 digital services.